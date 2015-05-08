RHP Adam Warren will make his sixth start of the season and ninth career start Friday against the Orioles. Warren has matched his career high by throwing 5 2/3 innings in his last three starts. Warren last pitched in Sunday’s 8-5 win at Boston and allowed four runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. That start marked the second time in his career Warren has thrown at least 100 pitches. Warren has never started against Baltimore and is 1-2 with an 8.18 ERA in 10 relief appearances against the Orioles. That is his highest ERA among opponents that has he faced at least five times.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka took a first step in his recovery from tendinitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm by making 50 throws from 60 feet. Tanaka made those throws nine days after general manager Brian Cashman announced the injury on April 28. Tanaka will make 50 more throws from that distance on Friday and if he completes those without incident, he can progress to long-tossing, throwing off flat ground and a bullpen session.

LHP Chris Capuano inched closer to returning from his strained right quadriceps by making a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. Capuano was slated for about 75 pitches and in that game he threw 72 pitches while allowing one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

DH Alex Rodriguez hit his 661st career home run Thursday in the third inning, surpassing Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fourth place on baseball’s all-time home run list. His next milestone is 3,000 hits, which he is 38 shy of reaching.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his sixth multi-hit game in this stretch. Ellsbury is now hitting .363 this season and .487 (21-for-42) during this streak.

RHP Ivan Nova, who is recovering from last year’s Tommy John surgery, threw two innings in an extended spring training game Thursday. Manager Joe Girardi said he heard good reports about the session for Nova, who threw about 24 to 28 pitches.