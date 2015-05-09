RHP Dellin Betances earned his fourth win after tossing 1 1/3 perfect innings. Betances recorded a strikeout in his 15th straight appearance since April 10 and has 28 overall in 17 2/3 innings.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw for the second time since landing on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm. After making 50 throws from 60 feet Thursday, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from distances of 60 and 90 feet. He said he did not feel any difficulties and manager Joe Girardi said he would throw again before Sunday’s game.

RHP Chase Whitley struggled in his three appearances against the Orioles last year but will try to redeem himself Saturday afternoon. In three appearances, Baltimore’s hitters posted a .448 (13-for-29) average with three doubles and two home runs. Last year, Whitley allowed nine earned runs in 5 2/3 innings against Baltimore. In his only start against the Orioles, Whitley allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings on July 13 at Camden Yards.

DH Alex Rodriguez drove in his 19th run and also nearly hit his 662nd home run before getting a triple in the fifth inning. That was his first triple since July 8, 2012 at Boston.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his sixth multi-hit game in this stretch. Ellsbury is now hitting .362 this season and .489 (22-for-45).

LHP Andrew Miller needed nine pitches to record his 13th save in as many opportunities. Miller has not allowed a run in 15 outings spanning 15 2/3 innings and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the longest scoreless streak for any Yankees pitcher at the start of his tenure with the team.