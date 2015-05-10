RHP Branden Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the place of injured RHP Chris Martin. Pinder was briefly with the Yankees last month and made two scoreless appearances. He has a 2.63 ERA in eight outings in the minors this season.

RHP Chris Martin was placed on the 15-day disabled list with tendinitis in his pitching shoulder. Martin is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 15 appearances and Friday allowed two inherited runners to score. Martin said he felt a little fatigued after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays April 27-29, and he thought he could pitch through it.

RHP Chase Whitley struggled in three appearances last year against the Orioles and did so again Saturday. Baltimore’s hitters have a .365 average (19-for-52) against him after he allowed five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Whitley gave up a career-high three home runs, with two coming off his fastball and another coming against his changeup. “I have to get those balls down and they’re probably home runs anyplace else,” Whitley said. “You just have to make your pitches and keep the ball down.”

DH Alex Rodriguez was held out of the game with tightness in his legs. Manager Joe Girardi said Rodriguez felt it during Friday’s game and again Saturday morning.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had an 11-game hitting streak stopped. Ellsbury batted .489 (22-for-45) during the streak and is now hitting .347.

RHP Michael Pineda will look to remain unbeaten Sunday afternoon when he faces the Orioles. Pineda leads the American League and is second in the majors with a 12.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio (38 strikeouts, three walks). Pineda last pitched Tuesday in Toronto in New York’s 6-3 win, allowing five hits in eight scoreless innings. That marked the second time he pitched eight innings. Pineda is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in five starts against the Orioles. He faced the Orioles on April 13 in Baltimore and allowed five runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings but was the winning pitcher when the Yankees rallied.