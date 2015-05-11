RHP Branden Pinder was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. He was 0-0 with a 2.63 ERA in eight appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was 0-0 with an 0.00 ERA in two appearances with the Yankees this season.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka had his third throwing session since landing on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm. In his first throwing session on Thursday, he threw from 60 feet, and Friday he made 25 throws from 90 feet. On Sunday, Tanaka upped the distance on some of his throws to 120 feet.

RHP Chris Martin was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday because of right elbow tendinitis. Martin is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA this season.

RF Carlos Beltran was on base four times and also hit his first home run of the season on Sunday. That ended a stretch of 160 at-bats dating to Aug. 23, 2014, against the Chicago White Sox. It was the latest in any non-injury season that Beltran hit his first home run of a season. The latest was July 28, 2010, but he missed the first half of that year on the DL. Beltran has 11 hits in his last 33 at-bats and is hitting .210.

DH Alex Rodriguez returned to the lineup after having Saturday off due to a combination of a scheduled day off and tired legs. In his second plate appearance against RHP Bud Norris, Rodriguez was hit by a 96 mph fastball on his hip but stayed in and reached base in the sixth.

LHP CC Sabathia will pitch on four days rest Monday night in Tampa Bay and will try to end his season-opening five-game losing streak. Sabathia has allowed at least seven hits in each of his six starts and is tied for fifth in the American League with 47 hits allowed. Sabathia’s last start was Wednesday’s 5-1 loss in Toronto when he allowed four earned runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. Historically, Sabathia has struggled with the Rays, especially since joining the Yankees. With the Yankees, Sabathia is 5-13 with a 4.50 ERA in 25 starts against Tampa Bay, and that’s his most losses against team since 2009. Overall he is 12-14 with a 3.83 ERA in 36 career outings against Tampa Bay.

RHP Michael Pineda’s 16 strikeouts were the second most in Yankee history and two shy of LHP Ron Guidry’s record set June 17, 1978, against the California Angels. The other 16 strikeout games since Guidry were achieved by RHP David Cone June 23, 1997, at Detroit and by LHP David Wells July 30, 1997, vs. Oakland. Pineda had only two double-digit strikeout games before Sunday, and it was the seventh time in the modern era (since 1900) that a pitcher struck out 16 in seven innings or less. The last instance was Philadelphia LHP Cliff Lee, who had 16 strikeouts in seven innings against Atlanta on May 6, 2011. Pineda’s outing also was the first with 16 strikeouts without a walk since Minnesota LHP Johan Santana did it on Aug. 19, 2007, against the Texas Rangers.