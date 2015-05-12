DH Alex Rodriguez hit his eighth home run of the season and his third at Tropicana Field. He needs only three more RBIs to tie Babe Ruth (1,992) for fourth on MLB’s career list since RBIs became official in 1920.

LHP CC Sabathia got his first win in seven starts this season, striking out nine batters and walking only two. He allowed six hits, but that’s actually a season low -- the difference Monday was the run support more than anything else.

3B Chase Headley hit a key three-run home run, and his four RBIs were his most in any game since 2012, when he was with the Padres. He’s had 10 home runs since being traded to the Yankees, but only two have come on the road.

LF Brett Gardner has reached base safely in 15 straight starts -- he now has two home runs with runners on base, after having only one in all of last season. Even with a 1-for-5 night at the plate, he’s still batting .308 this season.