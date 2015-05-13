RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw a 30-pitch bullpen session, his first since landing on the disabled list in late April due to a strained right forearm and tendinitis in his right wrist. His next step will be determined after Wednesday. Tanaka will have at least one more side session before being cleared for rehab starts, and manager Joe Girardi said they will wait to see how he feels Wednesday.

LHP Chris Capuano is scheduled to throw 85 to 90 pitches Tuesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk and could be close to being big-league ready.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury is now 12-for-18 for his career against Rays RHP Chris Archer. He and LF Brett Gardner have a combined 22 hits in eight games against the Rays this season.

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) threw 33 pitches over three innings in an extended spring training game Tuesday in Tampa, Fla. He is scheduled to pitch again Monday. Nova is recovering from Tommy John surgery conducted last April and is expected back this summer.