RHP Adam Warren lasted a career-long seven innings and shut the Rays down after the second inning. He had a career-high seven strikeouts, but the Yankees couldn’t give him any run support in a 3-2 loss.

1B Mark Teixeira, thrown out at the plate in the fifth inning, still had an RBI single, giving him 28 RBIs on the season. Last year he didn’t get to 28 RBIs until June 11, giving the Yankees key production in the middle of the order.

C Brian McCann had two singles and an RBI, giving him 20 on the season -- the only catcher in baseball with more RBIs is Oakland’s Stephen Vogt, who has 30.

LHP Andrew Miller was his usual dominant self Wednesday, throwing a perfect eighth inning and striking out the side on 10 pitches. His ERA remains a perfect 0.00 on the season.