RHP Chase Whitley left with an elbow injury and will have an imaging test Friday, but the prognosis isn’t encouraging.

DH Alex Rodriguez drove in the Yankees’ only run on a solo home run in the ninth inning, his ninth of the year. It was No. 663 of his career, and he now needs just two RBIs to match Babe Ruth at 1,992 for fourth on the all-time list.

C Brian McCann went 0-for-4 at the plate Thursday in the Yankees’ loss at Tampa Bay. He also committed his second error of the season, misfiring on a throw as the Rays’ Asdrubal Cabrera stole second base.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury continues to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .348. New York’s top three hitters in the batting order went a combined 5-for-11, while the rest of the lineup went 0-for-19 on the night. Ellsbury also stole his 12th base of the season.