RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Tanaka, who went on the disabled list April 29 with a forearm strain and wrist tendinitis, reported no discomfort afterward. “We’ll look at how I am (Saturday), make sure all is OK and go from there,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “Just trying not to look too far ahead.” He could go out soon on a rehab assignment. “I think the big thing if he comes in and tells us he feels good tomorrow, and then we’ll make a decision,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Everything he’s done he’s passed with flying colors. Obviously, the intensity turns up when you get in games, but so far, so good.”

RHP Chase Whitley was placed on disabled list Friday with right elbow ligament tear. He will be examined further Monday in New York to determine if surgery will be necessary.

RHP Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was 1-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 13 relief appearances and converted five of six save chances with the RailRiders. He made his big league debut last year, going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in eight relief appearances. He did not have a pretty line in his 2015 debut, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks in one inning against the Royals.

LHP Chris Capuano, who was placed on the disabled list on April 5 with a right quad strain, will be activated Sunday and start against the Royals. Capuano, 36, was 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA in a dozen starts last season with the Yankees. In three minor league rehab starts, he went 1-1 with a 1.84 ERA. In a Tuesday start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings. He will replace RHP Chase Whitley, who went on the disabled list with an elbow injury, in the rotation.

RHP Michael Pineda struck out 16 Orioles in his previous start, Sunday at Baltimore. On Friday night, he struck out just one Royal in 5 1/3 innings. “He just didn’t have his slider,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He did a really good job keeping us in the game. The game got away from us in the sixth inning. You take away someone’s one of their big pitches away and it’s going to be more difficult. We’ve seen other teams approach him aggressively.”