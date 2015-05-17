RHP Dellin Betances threw a spotless eighth inning and has not allowed an earned run in 21 innings this season, the longest streak in the majors. He has yielded just eight hits, while striking out 32.

RHP Mashiro Tanaka, who threw a 35-pitch bullpen Friday, will throw another bullpen session Monday. “Then hopefully after that he’ll be in a rehab game shortly after that,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Saturday. “My guess would be Thursday.” Girardi said he felt another bullpen “would be good for him, just to make sure he’s sharp” since he has not thrown for a couple of weeks. Tanaka went on the disabled list April 29 with a right forearm strain and wrist tendinitis. Where Tanaka would be assigned in the organization is to be determined. There is no timetable when Tanaka would return to the Yankees rotation.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he was 2-3 with a 4.26 ERA in seven starts. He went 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA in three appearances, including one start, last year with the Yankees. He will be used out of the bullpen.

RHP Jose Ramirez, who was called up Friday, was demoted Saturday and sent back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ramirez gave up four runs on three hits and two walks in one inning in the 12-1 loss to the Royals Friday night.

LHP Chris Capuano will come off the disabled list Sunday and start against the Royals. He went 1-1 with a 1.84 ERA in three minor league rehab starts after injuring his right quad covering first base in the first inning of a March 11 spring training game against the Red Sox. Capuano said the quad is no longer an issue and he should be able to throw 100-plus pitches in his first start.

DH Alex Rodriguez hit his 10th home run in the ninth to bring his RBI total to 1,991. He is five shy of Barry Bonds for fourth all-time.