RHP Masahiro Tanaka, out since April 24 due to right wrist tendinitis and a mild right forearm strain, threw a 29-pitch bullpen session at Nationals Park in Washington on Monday. He might be able to make a minor league rehab start Thursday.

RHP Chase Whitley, who was placed on the disabled list on Friday, will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday. He will miss the rest of this season and at least part of the 2016 season. He is 1-2 this season in four starts.