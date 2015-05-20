OF Slade Heathcott was called up from Triple-A to take the spot of OF Jacoby Ellsbury, who landed on the disabled list after he tweaked his knee while swinging at a pitch in the fourth inning on May 19 against the Nationals. Heathcott, 24, from Texas, was a first-round pick of the Yankees in 2009. In 37 games this year at Triple-A he hit .285 with one homer and 17 RBIs in 151 trips to the plate. But he is hitting .154 in his last 10 games in the minors. He has a lifetime batting average of .270 in 346 minor league games. Heathcott was listed as the No. 2 prospect in the New York system prior to the 2014 season by Baseball America.

RHP Adam Warren will start the second and final game of the series on Wednesday. He is averaging just over five innings per start. In seven starts, he has gone 38 innings and allowed 39 hits and 14 walks with 23 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi made the start on Tuesday in Washington against the Nationals. It was the fourth career start at Nationals Park for the former Marlin but it was not a good night as he gave up seven hits and a season-high five earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. He did not figure in the decision as the Nationals won, 8-6, in 10 innings. “It comes down to location,” said manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow ligament tear) underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on Tuesday in New York. “It went well,” said manager Joe Girardi. “It was the right choice. We will see how he progresses.”

DH/INF Alex Rodriguez was not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Washington against the Nationals. “We don’t have a DH (in Washington) and he hasn’t played a lot in the field,” said manager Joe Girardi. Rodriguez entered the game on defense in the eighth and then fanned in the ninth in his only at-bat. He is hitting .248.

1B Mark Teixeira hit a two-run homer on Tuesday at Washington. It was his first homer in 10 games at Nationals Park. Of his 32 hits this year, 20 have gone for extra bases with eight doubles and 12 homers. He has 375 career long balls, which ties him with teammate Carlos Beltran for fourth on the all-time list among switch-hitters. He has also homered in 24 of the current 30 big league parks.

SS Stephen Drew had gone a career-high 17 games in a row without an RBI before he had a two-run single in the fourth. He had two hits and upped his averaged to .188.

LHP Andrew Miller, who had not allowed a run in his first 17 outings this year, gave up a homer in the 10th inning as the Nationals beat the Yankees, 8-6.