RHP Masahiro Tanaka enjoyed a successful first rehab appearance, throwing three scoreless innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two. “I felt pretty good out there. I was able to use all my pitches. So I felt pretty good,” Tanaka said through an interpreter, according to the New York Post. Tanaka has been on the disabled list since April 24 due to right wrist tendinitis and a mild right forearm strain. He probably will make at least two more rehab starts before rejoining the Yankees.