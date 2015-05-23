CF Slade Heathcott went 2-for-3 and recorded four putouts in his first career start and also batted ninth. He had a few family members in the stands and also heard his name chanted from the fans in the right-field bleachers during the first-inning roll call. “I wanted to sit there and listen to it a little longer but I figured I’d better not,” he said. “It’s special, not everybody gets to do that but it’s the tradition with the Yankees and we enjoy it as players.”

SS Didi Gregorius was charged with his fifth error when he ran in on a ball and tried to make a backhand grab on a high hop in the third. An inning later, he hit his first home run for the Yankees, ending a drought of 205 at-bats that dated to Aug. 23, 2014.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka did some light throwing hours before the game and manager Joe Girardi said the reports from his rehab start on Thursday were positive. Tanaka pitched three scoreless innings and threw 41 pitches for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will make another rehab start for them Wednesday in Pawtucket. In that start, Tanaka will be stretched out to about 65 pitches.

RF Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games as he batted second for the second straight time. He is 15-for-45 during this streak, which before the game manager Joe Girardi attributed to a slight mechanical adjustment.

LHP CC Sabathia will pitch on six days rest Saturday against the Rangers and will attempt to win three straight starts for the first time since April 7-17, 2013. Sabathia allowed one run and six hits over seven innings during last Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Sabathia is 11-3 in 18 career starts against the Rangers and 4-0 with a 4.32 ERA in five starts against Texas since joining the Yankees.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee sprain) met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the game. After the game, the Yankees said there was no update.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in eight innings for his second straight loss. He matched a career high for runs allowed and also issued his fourth walk of the season. Both poor starts have been after his 16-strikeout game but manager Joe Girardi said there is no correlation.