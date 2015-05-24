RHP Chris Martin, who has been on the disabled list since May 9 with right elbow tendinitis, threw his second bullpen session Saturday. The Yankees said they hope to get Martin into a rehab game next week.

RHP Chase Whitley showed up Saturday in a sling after having Tommy John surgery Tuesday. He said he will have the sling removed Sunday.

LHP Chris Capuano will make his second start of the season in Sunday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers after missing the first six weeks with a strained right quadriceps. Capuano made his debut last Sunday in Kansas City, allowing four runs in three innings of a 6-0 loss. Capuano made two relief appearances against Texas last year with the Boston Red Sox. His lone start against Texas was for the Milwaukee Brewers on June 8, 2007, when he allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings.

LHP CC Sabathia was unable to win three straight starts for the first time in over two years as he was torched for six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. It was his shortest non-injury start since allowing nine runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on June 21, 2006. After falling to 0-6 in his last six home starts, Sabathia described the 10-run third as a “game of pepper.”

OF/1B Garrett Jones added his name to a dubious list of position players to wind up on the mound. He threw 17 pitches to four hitters and those pitches were clocked in the mid-70s. Jones was the first Yankee position player to pitch since INF Dean Anna on April 19, 2014, at Tampa Bay. “I actually threw a couple of curveballs and it actually felt good coming out of my hand,” Jones said. “I tried to mix in the two-seamer a little bit.”

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) continued his rehab from last year’s operation by pitching in an intrasquad game in Tampa. He allowed three hits in four scoreless innings and threw 40 of 55 pitches for strikes.