RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after throwing 48 pitches in a mop-up role during Saturday’s 15-4 loss. He previously made eight appearances and had a 2.63 ERA in the minors, and he has a 2.16 ERA in six appearances with the Yankees.

LHP Jacob Lindgren, whose nickname is “The Strikeout Factory,” had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Lindgren was a supplemental first-round pick (55th overall) out of Mississippi State last year, and he has 77 strikeouts in 46 2/3 professional innings, including 29 strikeouts in 22 innings this year. Lindgren said he arrived to New York on Saturday and made it Yankee Stadium in a cab nearly seven hours before first pitch. Lindgren is the third left-hander in the Yankees bullpen, and manager Joe Girardi said that his high groundball rate created by late movement on pitches was among the things that stood out during spring training.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will pitch on five days’ rest Monday afternoon against the Royals and will try to produce better results on balls hit into play. Eovaldi has an American League-high .355 average on balls put into play (BAPIP) and has the fifth-highest average in the majors. Eovaldi is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in two starts this season on five days’ rest, and he is coming off his fourth no-decision of the season. That was Tuesday’s eventual 8-6, extra-inning loss in Washington when he allowed a season-high five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

RF Carlos Beltran did not play Sunday due to flu-like symptoms. Manager Joe Girardi said he told Beltran to report late and skip batting practice. Beltran is batting .320 (16-for-50) on his 13-game hitting streak. He is hitting .301 this month after batting .162 in April.

C Brian McCann left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning with a cramp at the bottom of his right foot that moved to his calf. He is day-to-day. McCann drove in the Yankees’ only runs Sunday, and he has knocked in a run in eight of his past 15 games.

INF Brendan Ryan was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, clearing a spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster for LHP Jacob Lindgren. He has been on the DL the entire season with a right calf strain. That injury happened late in spring training after he missed time with a back injury caused by lifting weights.