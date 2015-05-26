LHP Jacob Lindgren threw two scoreless, hitless innings Monday in his major league debut. He walked two and struck out two. Lindgren, who joined the Yankees on Sunday, is the first Yankee to make his debut within a year of being drafted since Deion Sanders on May 31, 1989, against Seattle. At 22 years and 74 days, Lindgren is the youngest pitcher to appear for the Yankees since Phil Hughes (21) in 2008. He is the youngest left-handed pitcher to appear in a game for New York since Sterling Hitchcock (21) in 1992.

RHP Adam Warren will pitch on five days’ rest Tuesday against the Royals. Warren’s last two starts were the longest of his career. During a 3-2 loss at Washington on Wednesday, Warren allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits while tying a career high with four walks. Warren has made three relief appearances against the Royals, posting a 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings. He retired the past 11 Kansas City hitters he faced.

RF Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup for the second straight game due to flu-like symptoms. Beltran is batting .320 (16-for-50) on his current 13-game hitting streak. He is hitting .301 this month after batting .162 in April.

C Brian McCann was in the lineup Monday after leaving Sunday’s game with leg cramps that moved to his calf. He described the cramps as minor and said that he felt them while squatting but they went away after that game. He drove in a run for the fourth straight game Monday when he hit a three-run home run in the Yankees’ eight-run first inning.

3B Chase Headley went 3-for-4, falling a triple short of the cycle. He has a unique personal history on Memorial Day. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Headley is a .516 (16-for-31) hitter with five home runs in seven career games played on the holiday.