RHP Adam Warren pitched into the seventh for the third straight time, allowing one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out five without a walk in a game when he matched a career best for fewest hits allowed in a start (also Sept 27, 2013 at Houston). Manager Joe Girardi noted that Warren’s slider seemed to be the best all year and Warren explained that he made a tweak to it during a bullpen session. That tweak was designed for him to get more depth on the pitch by applying greater pressure with his grip. Warren retired the first 10 hitters and had retired the last 21 Kansas City hitters he had faced before 3B Mike Moustakas’ infield single in the fourth.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm, wrist) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre at Pawtucket. So the natural question was what are the Yankees hoping to see from his second rehab start? “You want to hear that the stuff was sharp, that he was able to locate his pitches, he was able to use all of his pitches and that he feels comfortable the next day,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. If all of those happen, it is possible Tanaka could rejoin the rotation after being on the disabled list since April 29.

RF Carlos Beltran returned to the lineup after missing two games due to flu-like symptoms. Beltran is currently batting .321 (17-for-53) on his 14-game hitting streak. It is his longest streak since he hit safely in a career-high 16 straight games for the New York Mets April 17-May 5, 2009. Beltran was lifted after the sixth inning but manager Joe Girardi said that was to keep him fresh after he sat out.

RHP Michael Pineda will try to rebound from two sub-par starts when he pitches Wednesday against the Royals. Pineda has followed up his 16-strikeout outing against the Baltimore Orioles on May 10 by struggling against Kansas City and Texas. In Friday’s 10-9 loss to the Texas Rangers, he allowed seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in six innings. Pineda is 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA in five starts against the Royals and on May 15 in Kansas City, he allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out one of the 27 hitters he faced in a 12-1 loss.

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) will be extended to about 70 pitches in his next extended spring training start but manager Joe Girardi wasn’t sure when that would take place. Girardi also said that he could begin a minor league rehab assignment shortly.