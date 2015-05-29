OF Slade Heathcott was a late scratch from the starting lineup Thursday night against Oakland due to a tight right quadriceps. He is day-to-day. Chris Young replaced Heathcott, starting in center field and batting eighth.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) was expected to fly to the Bay Area on Thursday night, and he will likely rejoin the New York rotation Tuesday or Wednesday at Seattle. “We’ll evaluate him tomorrow,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before Thursday’s game. “Today he felt fine. We’ll make sure he’s OK. We’ll have a heart-to-heart talk with him, how he feels about where he’s at. Hopefully he can make a start in Seattle.” Tanaka, who has been on the disabled list since April 29, made his second rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Martin, who went on the 15-day disabled list May 9, threw bullpen sessions on Saturday and Thursday.

DH Alex Rodriguez collected his 1,996th career RBI on Thursday night in a 5-4 loss to Oakland, moving into a tie with Barry Bonds for second place on baseball’s all-time list. Rodriguez has 27 RBIs this season and 11 home runs.

LHP CC Sabathia gave up five runs on eight hits, including two home runs, over six innings in the Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the A’s on Thursday night at the O.co Coliseum. He fell to 2-7 overall this season and 8-11 for his career against the A‘s. Sabathia blanked Oakland for the first four innings and took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but he gave up a solo home run to CF Billy Burns that inning and a two-run shot to 3B Brett Lawrie in the sixth. He was charged with two more runs in the seventh.

C Brian McCann went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs on Thursday night in the Yankees’ 5-4 loss at Oakland. The home run was McCann’s seventh overall and first on the road this season. With one out in the second inning, McCann launched RHP Kendall Graveman’s 2-1 pitch into the right field seats. McCann homered in a third consecutive game, and he has at least one RBI in six straight.