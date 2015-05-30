OF Ramon Flores will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday and take the roster spot of OF Slade Heathcott (strained right quadriceps), who will go on the 15-day disabled list. Flores, who has no major-league experience, is hitting .294 with four home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 15 RBIs in 42 games at Triple-A. Last season, his first at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit .247 with seven homers, 17 doubles, four triples and 23 RBIs in 63 games. Flores’ primary position is left field, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that regular LF Brett Gardner will likely see more time in center field.

OF Slade Heathcott will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a strained right quadriceps and might be sidelined for at least a month. Heathcott underwent an MRI that, according to Oakland A’s team doctors, revealed a Grade 2 strain. Manager Joe Girardi said the MRI results will be examined by Yankee team doctors. “I would think if it’s Grade 2 it’s at least a month,” Girardi said. Heathcott made his major-league debut May 20 at Washington and has played six games. He’s batting .353 with one home run and one double. He was a late scratch from the lineup on Thursday night. “It’s been awesome,” Heathcott said of his first big-league stint. “Obviously it’s frustrating, but it’s just another speed bump to me. I’ve been up and down, I’ve faced a lot bigger challenges than a quad. So I‘m just going to rehab it, get it back and figure out what I can do to make sure it doesn’t come back.”

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis and a mild right forearm strain) will be activated from the disabled list on Wednesday at Seattle and make his first start since April 23. He’ll be limited to 80-85 pitches. Tanaka made two rehab starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He went 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings before going on the disabled list. He joined his teammates in Oakland on Friday.

LHP Chris Capuano fell to 0-3 Friday night, allowing four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 6-2 loss to Oakland. He struck out four and walked two. RHP Masahiro Tanaka is coming off the disabled list Wednesday and starting at Seattle in what would have been Capuano’s turn in the rotation. The Yankees will have to make a roster move when Tanaka is activated, and Capuano’s spot on the team could be in jeopardy. “I never really worry too much about that,” Capuano said. “That stuff usually sorts itself out. It doesn’t change my day-to-day. I‘m still going to go about my routine and try to get better.”

C Brian McCann extended his home run streak to four games Friday night with a solo shot in the fifth inning of a 6-2 loss to Oakland. He became just the second Yankee to homer as a catcher in four straight games since 1957, joining Mike Stanley, who accomplished the feat from July 20-25, 1993. Leading off the fifth inning, McCann launched RHP Sonny Gray’s 0-2 slider over the right-center field wall. “I feel like I’ve been swinging the bat well all year,” McCann said. “Just now I‘m kind of getting more lift in my swing and the ball’s leaving the ballpark.” McCann also has at least one RBI in each of his past seven games, driving in 11 during that stretch.

SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) began playing extended spring training games the week of May 25-31.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) was doing exercises in the pool as of May 29 but had not resumed baseball activities.

INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29 he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games.