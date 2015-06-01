LF Ramon Flores had his first major league hit Sunday, a second-inning single in a 3-0 loss against Oakland. Flores, who made his second career start, went 1-for-3. In his debut on Saturday he went 0-for-4 but made two brilliant defensive plays, throwing out a runner at the plate in the first inning and making a diving catch in foul territory in the second.

RHP Adam Warren (3-4) allowed just two runs on seven hits over a career-high tying seven innings Sunday but took the loss as the Yankees fell 3-0 to Oakland at the O.co Coliseum. Warren pitched at least six innings in each of his past four starts. Warren was locked in a scoreless duel with RHP Jesse Chavez until the bottom of the sixth inning when Oakland C Stephen Vogt hit a two-run homer. “He pitched really well,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He made a mistake. He made one mistake and unfortunately it cost the game. I think we got a really good performance out of him. It’s unfortunate we didn’t score him any runs.”

RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis), who made his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, was reinstated Sunday and optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. “He just has to pitch well and get on a roll,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “As we get some guys back, sometimes it gets a little bit crowded. But what I would tell him is be ready, because when the phone rings, you want to be the guy.” Martin went 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 15 relief appearances before going on the disabled list May 9. He struck out 13 and walked three.

DH Alex Rodriguez went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. He’s batting .417 (15-for-36) during that stretch.

SS Brendan Ryan (right calf strain) began a rehab assignment Sunday with Class A Tampa and went 1-for-4 with a double. He opened the season on the disabled list, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he wasn’t sure how many rehab games Ryan will need before he is activated. “Obviously he has to get some at-bats because he really hasn’t had a spring training. He’s going to need some at-bats, be able to play a couple days in a row and play length games in a sense, because you never know when you’ll be pressed into action for maybe three or four days.”

2B Stephen Drew was out of the lineup for the second straight game Sunday against Oakland with Jose Pirela getting the start. Drew was batting .157 and was on a 1-for-27 skid through Saturday. “He’s working hard in the cage,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Drew. “I still think this guy’s too good of a player not to hit.”