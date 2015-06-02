RHP Adam Warren has done enough to earn a longer look in the rotation. Manager Joe Girardi said before Monday’s game in Seattle that Warren will continue to work as a starter, despite the impending return of RHP Masahiro Tanaka this week.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is listed as Wednesday’s starter, meaning the Yankees will have to make a move before then. Tanaka has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 29 due to tendonitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm. Tanaka’s return means LHP Chris Capuano will move into the Yankees bullpen.

LHP Chris Capuano will begin working out of the bullpen after going 0-3 with a 6.91 ERA over three starts this season. Capuano gives New York four lefty relievers and clears a spot for RHP Masahiro Tanaka to return to the rotation when he is activated from the disabled list.

DH Alex Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single Monday at Seattle. Rodriguez went 1 for 3 and is now hitting .320 (16 for 50) during his streak.

LHP CC Sabathia seemed to be getting back on track at the beginning of May, but back-to-back losses have made the 34-year-old starter look well past his prime. Sabathia has allowed 15 hits and 11 earned runs over 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts. He is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Mariners, a team Sabathia has dominated (12-5, 2.63 ERA) during his career.

1B Mark Teixeira hammered his ninth career grand slam in Monday’s fifth inning, delivering what might as well have been the final blow against staggered Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. Teixiera hit a 2-0 pitch over the centerfield fence for his 15th home run of the season. Teixeira moved into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list of career home runs by a switch hitter, with 378.

RHP Michael Pineda returned to Seattle for the first time since his 2011 All-Star season as a rookie with the Mariners. Pineda started Monday night’s game and was nearly unhittable for six innings before tiring in the seventh. Pineda easily out-dueled former teammate Felix Hernandez, allowing two earned runs off seven hits, in six innings.