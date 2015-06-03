RHP Masahiro Tanaka is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list to make the start Wednesday at Seattle.

DH Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-5 with a walk Tuesday night, ending his hitting streak at 11 games. He hit .400 (16-for-40) with one homer and five RBIs during the streak.

LHP CC Sabathia bounced back from two consecutive losses to turn in a solid start Tuesday. He allowed nine hits and two walks but held Seattle to just two runs in 5 2/3 innings during a no-decision. If nothing else, Sabathia stopped the bleeding with a decent start.

1B Mike Teixeira continues to pile up the extra-base hits and RBIs. He drove in the Yankees’ first run of the game Tuesday, giving him an AL-best 40 RBIs on the season.

SS/2B Stephen Drew, who came out of an 0-for-22 slump with a ninth-inning single Monday, added two more hits in Tuesday’s win. He drove in the tying run with a two-out single in the ninth, then singled to get on base before OF Garrett Jones hit a three-run homer that stood up as the game-winner in the top of the 11th. “It was a lot of fun,” Drew said. “The game was going back and forth, and it was fun to be a part of.”