FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 3, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list to make the start Wednesday at Seattle.

DH Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-5 with a walk Tuesday night, ending his hitting streak at 11 games. He hit .400 (16-for-40) with one homer and five RBIs during the streak.

LHP CC Sabathia bounced back from two consecutive losses to turn in a solid start Tuesday. He allowed nine hits and two walks but held Seattle to just two runs in 5 2/3 innings during a no-decision. If nothing else, Sabathia stopped the bleeding with a decent start.

1B Mike Teixeira continues to pile up the extra-base hits and RBIs. He drove in the Yankees’ first run of the game Tuesday, giving him an AL-best 40 RBIs on the season.

SS/2B Stephen Drew, who came out of an 0-for-22 slump with a ninth-inning single Monday, added two more hits in Tuesday’s win. He drove in the tying run with a two-out single in the ninth, then singled to get on base before OF Garrett Jones hit a three-run homer that stood up as the game-winner in the top of the 11th. “It was a lot of fun,” Drew said. “The game was going back and forth, and it was fun to be a part of.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.