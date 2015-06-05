FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 6, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Matt Tracy was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Thursday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster. The Yankees acquired Tracy, 26, off waivers from the Marlins in April, and he is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in seven games (six starts) for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made one major league appearance for New York earlier this season, allowing three runs (all unearned) in two innings.

C Brian McCann, who left Wednesday’s game with a sore right foot, underwent an MRI exam that found no structural damage. He is day-to-day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
