RHP Adam Warren will look to continue to establish himself as a starting pitcher Saturday night when he faces the Angels. Warren’s last four starts have been the longest of his career in terms of innings pitched. Even with him giving the Yankees distance, Warren only has a 1-3 record with a 2.70 ERA to show for it. Warren’s last outing was Sunday’s 3-0 loss in Oakland when he matched a career high with seven innings and allowed two earned runs and six hits. During his last four starts, opponents are batting .176 (12-for-68) against him, but six of the nine runs Warren has allowed have come on home runs. Warren has pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in three relief appearances against the Angels.

RHP Dellin Betances finally has an earned run average that does not contain three zeroes. He allowed his first run of the season after inheriting the mess created by RHP Esmil Rogers in the ninth and now has a 0.30 ERA. That snapped his team record of 26 straight scoreless appearances to start the season, and that was the third-longest in major league history since the inception of earned runs in the National League in 1912 and the American League in 1913. According to Betances, the primary cause for his most difficult outing of the season was mechanical. “I was pulling my front side, trying to make some pitches,” he said.

DH Alex Rodriguez on Friday had his first four-hit game since May 22, 2011 against the New York Mets. Rodriguez’s 42nd career game with at least four hits moved to him within nine of reaching 3,000.

C Brian McCann was in the lineup Friday after leaving Wednesday’s game with a sore foot, but New York’s lineup was posted late because McCann was testing the foot by catching a bullpen session. McCann had an MRI that was negative on Thursday and he was given a new set of orthotics for his foot.

2B Stephen Drew went 3-for-20 on New York’s seven-game road trip that included him sitting out twice. During that trip, Drew said he made some slight adjustments when the team was in Oakland and Friday he produced his third career multi-home run game. ”All my preparation and the work I put in off the scene is paying off,“ Drew said. ”Little adjustments here and there and hopefully that keeps going for me.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee sprain) did 10 40-yard sprints at about 50 percent. He also threw and did some dry swings in the cage. Ellsbury has been on the DL since May 20 and the Yankees are unsure when he will return. “My update through yesterday is he’s busting his tail and doing a lot of functional stuff but he’s got to have that brace on for three weeks total and he’s just past week two,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

RHP Michael Pineda was scheduled to start Sunday but will be pushed back to next Friday in Baltimore. It is because of New York’s attempts to preserve his innings and his previous history of shoulder injuries during his first three years with the Yankees. Pineda pitched 76 2/3 innings last year for New York but is closing on that total and on pace for about 210 innings. The Yankees did not name a number that they will limit Pineda to, but it likely won’t exceed 200. “I just know that it’s a long season and we just don’t want to make it any longer by forgetting that you want to try to protect people and take care of people and not run them into the ground,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “He’s been spectacular for us and when we have an opportunity to give people a rest so fatigue doesn’t set in, because when fatigue sets in, injuries are more likely to happen.”

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) will make his first rehab start Monday with Class A Tampa of the Florida State League. The Yankees said he will have a pitch count of approximately 85. General manager Brian Cashman said that if Monday’s rehab outing goes well, he will make the next rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.