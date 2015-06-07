RF Carlos Beltran returned from having three days to rest a sore foot that was caused by him fouling a ball of his foot Tuesday in Seattle. He did not play in the previous two games and the Yankees had an off day Thursday.

DH Alex Rodriguez remained nine hits shy of 3,000 but was on base in four of five plate appearances. He drew three walks and was hit by a pitch, and Saturday marked the first time since April 18-20, 2010, that he reached base four times in consecutive games. It also was his most walks since getting three Sept. 12, 2013, at Baltimore.

LHP CC Sabathia will seek his 200th win as an American League pitcher Sunday when he faces the Angels. Sabathia has 210 wins and 11 of those victories were in the second half of 2008 for the Milwaukee Brewers. Sabathia is tied for the AL lead in losses but did not get a decision Tuesday in New York’s 11-inning win in Seattle when he allowed two runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. That outing marked the third time he allowed a season-high nine hits and the 14th straight start that Sabathia allowed at least six hits. Sabathia is 8-8 with a 4.02 ERA in 18 career starts against the Angels. He last opposed Los Angeles Aug. 13, 2014, in a 14-7 win at Yankee Stadium and allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits in six innings.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee sprain) continued doing some light exercises in the outfield before the game. The only difference between Saturday and Friday’s running session was that Ellsbury did not have the brace on his right knee Saturday. Ellsbury has been on the disabled list since May 20 and the Yankees are unsure when he will return.

RHP Esmil Rogers had a 6.99 ERA when the Yankees claimed him off waivers last August and has a 6.39 ERA through 17 appearances after allowing five runs in the top of the ninth Friday. That outing came after he posted an unsightly 7.47 ERA in May. After he became the first Yankee to allow at least five earned runs without getting an out since LHP Steve Howe on April 8, 1993, in Cleveland, Rogers’ performance and role were a topic of discussion during Joe Girardi’s pregame press conference. The manager said: “He’s struggled in the month of May and to start June. I know his work has not been consistent and sometimes it’s more difficult as a pitcher, but when you’re the long man that happens. The big thing is we have to get him going.”