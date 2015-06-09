LHP Jeff Degano from Indiana State University was the Yankees’ second-round pick at 57th overall. A native of Surrey, British Columbia, he earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference second team after going 8-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts. He also recorded 126 strikeouts and issued just 28 walks in 99 innings. Degano had Tommy John surgery two years ago but scouting reports cited his ability to throw 90 to 94 mph consistently and keep the ball down in the strike zone. “Degano is a left-handed with a low to mid 90s fastball and a good breaking ball,” said Damon Oppenheimer, New York’s Vice President of Domestic Amateur Scouting in a release issued by the team. This season he was the winning pitcher when Indiana State beat top-ranked Vanderbilt on Feb. 21 and struck out 12 in a game against Wichita State on April 3. MLB.Com had him projected as the 11th-ranked left-handed pitcher in the draft He pitched for Indiana State after starting at Marshalltown Community College in Iowa where he was 8-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 71 innings. Degano also was a member of Canada’s Little League World Series team in 2005.

SS Kyle Holder was taken by the Yankees with the 30th overall pick as compensation for RHP David Robertson signing with the White Sox. Baseball America had the University of San Diego product ranked as the No. 38 prospect in the draft, citing his outstanding glove and developing left-handed swing. “Holder is about as elite a defender as we’ve seen come through the college ranks,” said Damon Oppenheimer, Yankees Vice President of Domestic Amateur Scouting in a release issued by the team. “He’s got a tremendous glove. He also had a productive year offensively and does not swing and miss.” This season with San Diego, he batted .348 with four home runs and 31 RBIs and a .418 on-base percentage in 224 at-bats. Last year, he batted .298 with a .403 on-base percentage in 191 at-bats. Holder is the first shortstop to be a first-round pick of the Yankees since Cito Culver in 2010. Culver has yet to progress past Class A.

RHP James Kaprielian was selected by the Yankees with the 16th overall pick after three seasons with UCLA. He was taken with the 40th overall pick in 2012 by the Seattle Mariners but like RHP Gerrit Cole he always intended on going to UCLA. This season with UCLA, he was 10-4 with a 2.03 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts) and led the Pac-12 with 114 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings. Reports have described his curveball as having a hard break and his fastball velocity ranges between 91 and 93. With UCLA, he finished fifth all-time in school history with a 2.06 ERA and sixth with 275 strikeouts. As a freshman he had six scoreless relief outings in the NCAA tournament as the Bruins won the national title. He also combined on a 10-inning no-hitter against Arizona this season.

INF Gregorio Petit started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Monday, and he went 1-for-2 with a walk. Petit has missed 27 games with a right hand contusion that he sustained last month in Toronto.

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) started a rehab assignment Monday with Class A Tampa. In 4 2/3 innings, he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out three. Nova likely will need two additional rehab starts before a return is considered.