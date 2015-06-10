LF Ramon Flores had his first career three-hit game and first multi-hit game. He is the fourth Yankee since 2006 to have a three-hit game within his first nine career games. The others were Eduardo Nunez in 2010, Zoilo Almonte in 2013 and Yangervis Solarte last year.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi has had some mixed results when facing the Nationals and he takes the mound Wednesday for the Yankees. He is 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA in eight starts against Washington and has allowed two earned runs or less in half of those starts. His last start against the Nationals was a no-decision May 19 when he allowed five earned runs and seven hits in a 4 1/3-inning start that equaled his shortest of the season. Eovaldi last started Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he allowed one earned run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He began that outing with five scoreless innings but walked three of the four batters he faced in the sixth. Eovaldi has allowed three earned runs or less in eight starts and has done so despite allowing 80 hits and a .358 BAPIP -- the second highest in the American League. Eovaldi has been able to get five wins so far by getting 6.89 runs per game after getting the lowest in the game last year (2.70).

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is the fourth pitcher to get at least 17 wins in his first 26 games, joining Boo Ferris (19), Cal Eldred (17) and Steve Rogers (17). He turned in his fourth straight start of at least six innings along with five hits or less and one run or less. That is the seventh time a Yankee has done that since 1914 and first instance RHP Orlando Hernandez from Aug. 3-18, 1998.

2B Stephen Drew had his fourth career game with at least two home runs with solo home runs on a 2-2 count in the third and a 2-1 count in the eighth. Half of his multi-homer games have been on this homestand and Drew credits an unspecified adjustment for him getting six hits in his last 24 at-bats.

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) made his first rehab start Monday for Class A Tampa. Nova pitched 4 1/3 innings, threw about 75 pitches and recorded 12 ground-ball outs. His next start will be for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and his pitch count will increase to about 85.