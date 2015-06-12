FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 13, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Tony Renda was dealt from the Nationals to the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for RHP David Carpenter. Washington’s second-round pick in 2012, the 24-year-old was batting .267 (55-for-206) this season with 10 doubles and 31 runs. In 367 minor league games, he has 77 stolen bases.

OF Mason Williams, one of the Yankees top prospects, was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre . Williams is batting a combined .318 at Double-A and Triple-A.

RHP Chris Martin was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Martin had a 3.55 ERA in 15 appearances for the Yankees before going on the DL with an elbow injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
