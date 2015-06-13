CF Mason Williams made his major league debut Friday and homered for his first major league hit in his second at-bat. He is the first Yankees player to homer for his first major league hit since Zealous Wheeler on July 3, 2014. Williams was replaced in the lineup in the sixth inning but Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he would start Saturday.

1B Mark Teixeira committed a two-base throwing error in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. The errant throw snapped a 109-game errorless streak by Teixeira, which had been the longest such streak of his career.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury will remain in rehab in Florida through Thursday. After that, manager Joe Girardi said he may go to the club’s Class A affiliate in Tampa or be sent elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Ellsbury was placed on the DL on May 20 with a right knee strain.

On Friday, the Yankees placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day disabled list with a left flexor forearm muscle strain.

RHP Esmil Rogers was optioned by the Yankees following Friday night’s game. Rogers pitched two innings in Friday’s 10-3 loss, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on five hits. He entered the game with a 6.39 ERA in 17 appearances. This was his seventh major league season.

INF Gregorio Petit was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Petit is hitting .200 with five RBIs in 35 at-bats this season.

RHP Michael Pineda failed to last five innings in Friday’s loss, snapping a streak of 20 consecutive starts dating back to Aug. 13, 2014 in which he logged at least five innings. Friday night also marked Pineda’s first loss in seven career starts against the Birds. He is now 3-1 with a 3.35 lifetime against Baltimore.