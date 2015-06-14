CF Mason Williams made a spectacular catch in his second major-league game. He raced into right-center and made a sliding catch of C Matt Wieters’ shot into the gap. Williams slid right into the fence and got shaken up for a moment but continued. Girardi said he banged his knee but that everything was fine.

RHP Chris Martin was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and ran into trouble when pitching in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 9-4 loss to the Orioles. Martin threw three wild pitches that helped Baltimore score three runs on four hits and break the game open after the Yankees had just tied it.

DH Alex Rodriguez made history with a two-run homer giving him 2,001 RBIs and made him just the second player to reach that mark

LHP CC Sabathia continued having problems with the Orioles in Saturday’s game. He gave up a pair of two-run homers and allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. Sabathia got a no-decision but has given up at least four runs in his last six starters versus Baltimore -- with a 1-3 record in that time. “I thought he battled,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He did a good job. They made him work.”

CF Jacoby Ellsbury is slowly working his way back from a right knee sprain, but manager Joe Girardi said they don’t know a timetable for his return.