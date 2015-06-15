RHP Adam Warren was lifted after 4 2/3 innings Sunday in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Orioles. On a steamy, 90-degree day, Warren allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked three, throwing 92 pitches. “I didn’t think that he had his great slider today that he’s had the last few starts,” manager Joe Girardi said. “His command wasn’t quite as good, but he found a way to get through it, and battled and kept us in the game.”

C John Ryan Murphy went 3-for-4 and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the Yankees’ 5-3 win at Baltimore on Sunday. Murphy, who raised his batting average from .208 to .250, connected off Brian Matusz with the bases loaded and two outs. “I got into a good (2-0) count. He left me a good pitch to hit,” Murphy said.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (4-1, 2.48 ERA) starts for the Yankees on Monday at Miami. He is 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA, two walks and 29 strikeouts over his past four starts. In his last start, he allowed a run on five hits over seven innings in a win against Washington.

RHP Ivan Nova (right ulnar collateral reconstruction) made his second rehab start Saturday, allowing one earned run over six innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Rochester. “He threw OK,” manager Joe Girardi said. “His velocity was decent. His curveball maybe wasn’t quite as sharp as we’ve seen it, but he got stretched out a little bit, and he’s been going every fifth day.”