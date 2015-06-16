RHP Nathan Eovaldi will get a chance to stick it to the Marlins -- the team that gave up on his potential -- on Tuesday night, when he faces Miami. Eovaldi has been a success so far for the Yankees, going 5-1 with a 4.13 ERA. He throws consistently harder than most big-league starters -- his stuff has been called “nuclear”, with a fastball that ranges from 95 to 100 mph.

CF Mason Williams, who made his big-league debut last week, returned to his home state this weekend to play against the Marlins. Williams, 23, played high school ball in the Orlando area, about four hours north of Marlins Park. A fourth-round pick in 2010, Williams wasn’t supposed to be with the Yankees this quickly, especially after hitting just .223 with five homers and 21 steals last year in Double-A. But he improved greatly this year, hitting a combined .318 this year between Double-A and Triple-A. And, with Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury on the disabled list since May 20 with a knee injury, Williams was promoted. He homered in his debut game, becoming just the ninth Yankee to accomplish the feat. However, he went 0-for-3 on Monday and is now hitting .091. A demotion back to the minors may be forthcoming soon.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who missed all of May due to a right wrist/forearm strain, made his seventh start of the season on Monday. Facing the Marlins for the first time in his career, Tanaka lasted seven innings and allowed nine hits, no walks and two runs. Tanaka, who came off the disabled list on June 3, had a noteworthy moment in the bottom of the first inning, when he faced fellow Japan native Ichiro Suzuki for the first time. Suzuki, 41, lined a clean single to right off of Tanaka, 26. Suzuki finished the game 2-for-3 against Tanaka.

DH Alex Rodriguez was not in Monday’s starting lineup but he went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter, popping out for the final out of the game. With no DH in a National League park, A-Rod is being relegated to pinch-hitter status. He is five hits from 3,000, and it looks like he could reach the milestone when the Yankees return home, starting with games Wednesday and Thursday against the Marlins.