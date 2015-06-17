RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) took a beating Tuesday night, lasting two-thirds of an inning and allowing nine hits and eight runs at Miami. It was the shortest outing in Eovaldi’s career. Batters hit .818 against him in the inning, and his ERA went up from 4.13 to 5.12.

RF Carlos Beltran (hamstring) returned after missing two games. He went 1-for-4 and struck out twice.

RHP Sergio Santos didn’t get any fanfare Monday because his team lost to the Marlins 2-1. Still, he was brilliant in relief, inheriting a bases-loaded, no-outs jam and allowing no one to score. Santos, a native of Los Angeles who turns 32 on July 4, was pitching for his hometown team, the Dodgers, earlier this season. However, they designated him for assignment May 27 after he posted a 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings. The Yankees picked him up last week.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury is still at least two or three weeks away from returning to the lineup. He has been out since May 19 with a knee sprain, and the Yankees have given no timetable for his return. Ellsbury, who turns 32 in September, is making an average of $22 million for seven years on a contract that expires after the 2020 season. It is fairly clear the Yankees overpaid for the speedy Ellsbury, which makes it imperative to their hopes that he at least gets back on the field.

RHP Michael Pineda starts Wednesday against the Marlins at Yankee Stadium. Pineda, who is in his third season in the big leagues at age 26, has shown signs of putting it all together. He entered this season as a sub-.500 pitcher (14-15), but now he is 7-3 and is just two wins from tying his single-season high in victories. Pineda has dominating stuff -- a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider -- and he leads the majors with a ratio of 8.7 strikeouts per walk. He is coming off a poor start, however, in which he gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He will look to get back on track against the Marlins.

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) will make his third -- and possibly final -- rehab start on Friday for either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Through one rehab outing for Class A Tampa and one for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Nova is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA.