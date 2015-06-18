RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre after making two appearances in his second stint with the Yankees. In Tuesday’s 12-2 loss at Miami, he allowed one run and two hits with a walk and two wild pitches in two innings. On Monday, he allowed a hit, hit a batter and issued a walk without retiring a hitter. Before joining the Yankees a second time, Ramirez had a 0.93 ERA in his previous seven appearances in the minors.

LHP Jose De Paula was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre before Wednesday’s game to provide the Yankees a fresh long reliever. DePaula is stretched out since he is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA in three starts in the minors. In those starts, DePaula has allowed 13 hits, struck out eight in 17 2/3 innings. DePaula is in his eighth professional season and is 35-27 with a 3.77 ERA in 108 games (92 starts). The Yankees signed him to a major league deal in November after he spent last year with Fresno, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

DH Alex Rodriguez returned from having two nights off due to playing in a National League ballpark and had two hits. That gave him 2,997 hits for his career, leaving him three shy of becoming the 29th player to reach 3,000. “I‘m excited,” Rodriguez said of chasing 3,000 hits. “I‘m having fun. I‘m relaxed. I‘m having a good time.”

LHP CC Sabathia has earned a win against 29 teams and he will try to get a win against his 30th different opponent when he faces the Marlins on Thursday. If he can beat Miami, Sabathia would become the 14th pitcher all time to get wins against all 30 teams. On that list are six pitchers who spent with the Yankees at some point (Kevin Brown, A.J. Burnett, Randy Johnson, Al Leiter, Terry Mullholland and Javier Vazquez). Sabathia last pitched Saturday in Baltimore and did not get a decision when he allowed four earned runs and eight hits in five innings.

1B Mark Teixeira was given Wednesday off to rest some neck stiffness that manager Joe Girardi started appearing last weekend in Baltimore. Girardi said that the stiffness was not serious and that he hoped Teixeira could play Thursday after receiving treatment all day Wednesday.

1B/OF Garrett Jones made his fifth start at first base and 16th start overall. Jones started at first so the Yankees could give 1B Mark Teixeira the night off. Jones went 0-for-3, though he was robbed of a single by Miami first baseman Justin Bour for the final out of the seventh.

3B Chase Headley was hit on the right ankle during a first-inning plate appearance. The pitch hit Headley’s protective padding and, after he stayed down for a few seconds he stayed in the game.