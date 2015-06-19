RHP Adam Warren is a possible candidate to come out of the Yankees rotation when RHP Ivan Nova finishes his rehab from Tommy John surgery. Until the Yankees make any decision, Warren will take the mound against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, which will be his 13th start. Warren has allowed three earned runs or less in seven straight starts and in nine overall. Warren’s last start was Sunday at Baltimore and he took a no-decision in New York’s 5-3 win. In that outing, Warren allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Warren has made five appearances (one start) against the Tigers and has a 4.09 ERA in those games.

DH Alex Rodriguez collected a pair of singles, putting him one away from becoming the 29th player to reach 3,000 career hits. His first hit was an RBI single in the first inning and his second hit was a base hit in the fifth. In his first attempts at the milestone, Rodriguez lined out to right field against LHP Michael Dunn in the sixth and drew a four-pitch walk from RHP Sam Dyson in the eighth.

LHP CC Sabathia allowed three runs and five hits in six innings Thursday. He also did not issue a walk for the fifth time this season. Sabathia picked up a no-decision and has yet to beat the Marlins. If Sabathia ever beats Miami, he will become the 14th pitcher in baseball history to get wins against all 30 teams.

1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup Thursday after having Wednesday off with some neck stiffness. Manager Joe Girardi said the stiffness began appearing last weekend in Baltimore and on Wednesday, Teixeira had treatment for it.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury continued rehabbing his sprained right knee Thursday by running from first to third numerous times while the team was doing pregame stretching. Ellsbury made it from first to third in about eight seconds and each time consulted with coaches. Friday marks one month since Ellsbury was injured, and the Yankees don’t have an exact timetable for his return other than saying they hope to have him by the end of the month. “He’s not behind,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re happy with where he’s at, and we’re hoping to get him back pretty soon here. I‘m not sure when he’s physically ready. Our hope is to get him back right around the end of the month.”