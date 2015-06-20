RHP Branden Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for his third stint with the team. Pinder was with the Yankees May 9-24 and April 15-21 and, in those stints, he made six appearances spanning 8 1/3 innings. In the minors, Pinder is 0-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 14 appearances.

RHP Adam Warren is a possible candidate to come out of the Yankees rotation when RHP Ivan Nova finishes his rehab from Tommy John surgery but continued to make that difficult decision for manager Joe Girardi. Warren’s outing was a footnote to DH Alex Rodriguez’s 3000th hit but he allowed two runs and seven hits in a career-high eight innings. Warren also tied a career high with seven strikeouts.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Saturday on three days’ rest after throwing only 36 pitches in his worst career start. That was Tuesday in Miami, when he allowed eight runs and nine hits while getting two outs. He became the third Yankee to allow nine hits in an inning since 1984, joining RHPs Roger Clemens (2007) and Mike Mussina (2003).

CF Mason Williams left Friday’s game in the sixth inning with a jammed right shoulder. While sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt in the bottom of the fifth, Williams’ shoulder popped out. Williams has a slight history with shoulder issues as he needed season-ending surgery on a shoulder in 2012. The Yankees said no tests are scheduled and Williams is day-to-day.

RHP Chris Martin was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Martin has a 5.63 ERA in 18 appearances and in those outings has allowed 10 earned runs and 20 hits in 16 innings. Martin made two appearances after getting recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 11 and allowed four runs in his first two major league outings after missing 20 games with right elbow tendinitis.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. This year in the minors, Mitchell is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 13 starts. He last pitched Sunday against Rochester and allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings of a 2-1 loss. Mitchell made three appearances last year for the Yankees and in his only start on Sept. 12 in Baltimore, he allowed two runs and six hits over five innings.

DH Alex Rodriguez became the 29th player to get 3,000 hits when he homered on the first pitch he saw Friday against the Tigers.

RHP Sergio Santos was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation and the move is retroactive to June 15. Santos joined the Yankees last week and has allowed two earned runs and three hits in three innings during his two appearances.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit the one-month mark of his right knee sprain and before Friday’s game, he took a full batting practice and had several hits into the right-field seats. On Thursday, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and did not seem to have any difficulty. “I thought he looked better,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He used his spikes when he hit in the dirt today and that’s how he got hurt. So I thought he swing the bat well. I thought he ran a lot better. He’s definitely progressing the way we want.”

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) made his third rehab start in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s game at Lehigh Valley. In that start, he allowed five earned runs and seven hits over five innings while throwing 84 pitches.