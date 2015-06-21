RHP Nathan Eovaldi rebounded from throwing only 36 pitches and getting two outs in Tuesday’s ugly loss in Miami. He retired 14 of the first 15 hitters and allowed two runs and three hits in six-plus innings. He gave up four base runners, which tied a career low. He also was the first Yankee to start a game on three days rest since RHP Mike Mussina on May 24, 2008 vs. Seattle.

CF Mason Williams was held out of the starting lineup Saturday and also had an MRI on his jammed right shoulder and the Yankees hope the injury only keeps him out for three-to-four days. Williams was injured sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday. He initially stayed in the game but was replaced in the top of the sixth.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his fourth start since coming back from the disabled list Sunday when the Yankees conclude their three-game series with the Tigers. Since returning from his forearm and wrist injury, Tanaka is 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA in three starts. He also struck out 21 hitters since returning without issuing a walk. Tanaka also has lasted at least seven innings without issuing a walk and if he does it again Sunday, he will match LHP David Wells (2003) for the longest streak by a Yankee since 1914. Tanaka last pitched Monday and took a tough defeat after allowing two earned runs and nine hits in seven innings at Miami. Tanaka’s only start against the Tigers was also his last outing before going on the DL. On April 23, he picked up a no-decision and allowed one earned run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings in a game that had a game-time temperature of 33 degrees.

RF Carlos Beltran homered in consecutive at-bats Saturday night and that was his 37th multi-homer game. Beltran homered from the left side of the plate against Detroit RHP Alfredo Simon in the third and connected from the right side of the plate against LHP Ian Kroll in the fourth. That marked Beltran’s 12th game when he homered from both sides of the plate.

3B Alex Rodriguez recorded career hit No. 3001 when he hit a three-run home run in the third inning. That was part of Rodriguez’s first night with five RBIs since getting six on April 23, 2011 in Baltimore. Rodriguez’s night was his first game with five RBIs at home since getting six May 31, 2010 against Cleveland.

CF Brett Gardner had hits in his first three at-bats and nearly became the first Yankee to get the cycle since Melky Cabrera in August 2009 at Chicago. Gardner had hits in his final three at-bats Friday and is the first Yankee to get hits in six straight at-bats since CF Jacoby Ellsbury July 20-21.

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) is expected to rejoin the Yankees rotation at some point within the next week, though manager Joe Girardi is uncertain when and if it will be part of a six-man rotation. Nova made three rehab starts with the last coming Friday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Asked about the possibility of making a fourth rehab start, Nova said: “I would feel bad. If they told me about another one, I would feel bad but of course it’s their decision, and I gotta do whatever they ask me to do. But I feel ready to go.”