RHP Danny Burawa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday and made his major league debut before being optioned to the minors after throwing 22 pitches. Before the game, manager Joe Girardi said Burawa can give a little distance and that he has a good sinker and good slider, especially against right-handed hitters. Burawa was added to the 40-man roster last fall and played college baseball at St. John’s before becoming New York’s 12th-round pick in 2010. This year in the minors, Burawa made 26 appearances and was 1-1 with a 1.75 ERA.

LHP Jacob Lindgren will undergo surgery Monday to remove a bone spur in his left elbow. The Yankees said Lindgren’s recovery and rehab will take no more than 12 weeks. Lindgren was with the Yankees May 24-June 13 and in that time he had a 5.14 ERA in seven appearances.

OF Ramon Flores was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game to replace OF Mason Williams. In his first stint with the Yankees, Flores showed a good arm and had a three-hit game against the Washington Nationals on June 9. This year in the minors, Flores was batting .297 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 51 games.

RHP Nick Rumbelow will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday’s game. Rumbelow has made 25 appearances in the minors and in those outings he is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA.

RHP Diego Moreno will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday’s game to give the Yankees a fresh arm. This year in the minors, Moreno is 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in 19 appearances.

OF Mason Williams was placed on the DL before Sunday’s game with a jammed right shoulder. Initially the Yankees said they hope it would only be three to four days but Williams had an MRI Saturday and the Yankees made the move to protect him from coming back too soon and getting injured even more severely. Williams was injured sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday. He initially stayed in the game but was replaced in the top of the sixth.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka struggled with location throughout portions of Sunday’s game and allowed seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits in five innings. He tied career highs for earned runs allowed and hits allowed and set a career high with three home runs. After the game, Tanaka said that besides location, his poor start came down to mechanics as well.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday after throwing 51 pitches in three innings Saturday. Mitchell was credited with the save despite the lopsided run differential and likely would have been unavailable for three days.

LHP Jose De Paula pitched 3 1/3 innings and threw 66 pitches in his major league debut. He was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday and following Sunday’s game the Yankees optioned him back to the minors.

RHP Sergio Santos will have Tommy John surgery later this week. The Yankees placed him on the disabled list Friday with right elbow inflammation after only two appearances. Santos also had surgery on right elbow two years ago to clean out some bone spurs and chips. “It’s disappointing,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We saw what he was capable of doing down in Florida. He’s heartbroken, it’s difficult for him.” After the game, the Yankees said they were moving him to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

RHP Michael Pineda came nine outs shy of pitching a no-hitter Wednesday against the Miami Marlins and he will try to pitch equally as well Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pineda takes the mound after allowing one run and one hit in 6 2/3 innings. That 111-pitch outing was his third career start that he pitched at least six innings and allowed one hit. Pineda’s only previous start against the Phillies was June 17, 2011 in Seattle. In that start, Pineda allowed a run and two hits in six innings. He also took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a two-out base hit to Shane Victorino.