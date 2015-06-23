INF Jose Pirela was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees.

OF Ramon Flores was options to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RHP Nick Rumbelow had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday’s game. In 25 relief appearances with the RailRiders, he was 2-1 with seven saves and a 3.31 ERA. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training and was 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in nine appearances. He was New York’s seventh-round pick in the 2013 draft and made 44 appearances last year with four different minor league teams.

RHP Diego Moreno had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday’s game and threw 14 of 18 pitches for strikes in the seventh when he allowed two hits and struck out two. Before becoming the 42nd player and 24th pitchers used by the New York Yankees, Moreno was 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in 19 games for the RailRiders. Moreno was a non-roster invitee to spring training and he was 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in six appearances. Moreno is one of the two minor leaguers the Yankees obtained from the Pittsburgh Pirates when RHP A.J. Burnett was traded on Feb. 18, 2012.

LHP CC Sabathia will pitch for the Yankees Tuesday night against the Phillies and will try to inch closer to .500. The Yankees are 6-8 in his starts, including last Thursday’s 9-4 win over the Miami Marlins when Sabathia allowed three earned runs and five hits in six innings during a game when he retired the first nine hitters and did not issue a walk for the fifth time this season. Sabathia is 2-1 with a 4.23 ERA in four regular season starts against the Phillies. He also faced the Phillies in Game Two of the 2008 NLDS with Milwaukee and allowed five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. In Game One of the 2009 World Series, he lost despite allowing two runs and four hits in seven innings. Both of those runs were solo home runs by 2B Chase Utley. Sabathia also gave another home run to Utley in Game Four but took a no-decision after allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

1B Mark Teixeira missed Monday’s game with a stiff neck and likely will sit Tuesday. After the game, manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira had a cortisone injection. Teixeira also sat out Wednesday’s game against Miami with the injury that initially started when the team was in Baltimore June 12-14. Teixeira had an MRI (add results here) and is day-to-day. Manager Joe Girardi said that the primary problem for Teixeira is being able to turn his head. “I think we’ve all experienced that, it can be frustrating, and it’s irritating,” Girardi said. “It’s something that can be tough to play in because obviously they have to turn a lot in this game.”

RHP Sergio Santos was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Nick Rumbelow. Santos will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery this week.

INF Stephen Drew was placed on the paternity list by the Yankees.

RHP Michael Pineda was ripped for career highs of eight runs and 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings. He also did not get a strikeout for the second time in his career. The other time was April 23, 2014 in Boston when he was ejected for having pine tar on his neck. Since getting 16 strikeouts May 10 against the Baltimore Orioles, Pineda is 3-4 with a 6.10 ERA. He also has 33 strikeouts in his last 38 1/3 innings since that game.

RHP Ivan Nova will make his return to the Yankees rotation Wednesday afternoon after missing 14 months with Tommy John surgery. Nova made three rehab starts, including one for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. In that start, Nova allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings but Monday he said it wasn’t about a pitching line. “To be honest, I wasn’t trying to show myself anything,” Nova said. “I was just getting ready. Trying to get my arm healthy and in good shape. I know exactly what I have to do when I go to the mound. Even knowing that you don’t get the results that you want, that stuff happens in the game. I was working hard, getting my arm back and in good shape.”