INF Jose Pirela was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the second time this season. Pirela was with the Yankees in his first stint from May 6-June 11 and batted .256 (11-for-43).

OF Ramon Flores was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday after being recalled Sunday to replace OF Mason Williams. In his first stint with the Yankees, Flores showed a good arm and had a three-hit game against the Washington Nationals on June 9. This year in the minors, Flores was batting .297 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 51 games.

RHP Dellin Betances was charged with his first career loss after allowing four runs in the ninth Tuesday. Betances had only allowed four earned runs in his previous 35 appearances before falling behind 2-0 on five of the seven hitters he had faced.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled for the third time and second time in less than a week. He also had been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday and was credited with a save for pitching three innings in Saturday’s 14-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

LHP CC Sabathia did not get a decision but also did not pitch well, allowing six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday. It marked the fifth time that Sabathia did not complete six innings and the sixth time he gave up multiple home runs in an outing.

1B Mark Teixeira missed Tuesday’s game with a stiff neck and the Yankees hope he can play Wednesday. After Monday’s game, manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira had a cortisone injection. Teixeira also sat out last Wednesday’s game against Miami with the injury that initially started when the team was in Baltimore June 12-14. Teixeira said Monday’s MRI revealed irritation around the joint and there are not any structural issues. He thought the injury initially occurred on a dive in the field or possibly a hard slide running the bases. “Everything looks great,” Teixeira said. “The discs look great, structurally it looks great. Something just made it mad.”

2B Stephen Drew was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. Drew is hitting .190 and 11 of his 41 hits have been home runs. Drew has seven hits in his last 15 games.

RHP Ivan Nova will be activated from the disabled list and make his return to the Yankees Wednesday afternoon. Nova had Tommy John surgery April 29, 2014 and made three rehab starts. Nova is 39-20 in 86 career starts and his .661 winning percentage as a starting pitcher is third among active pitchers with at least 50 starts behind Kris Medlen and Gerrit Cole. Nova has never faced the Phillies but is 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA in 11 interleague starts.