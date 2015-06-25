RHP Branden Pinder was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday’s game. In nine outings over three different stints with the Yankees, Pinder has a 2.53 ERA.

RHP Adam Warren is a candidate to be moved to the bullpen because of experience and not ineffectiveness. Warren will make his 14th start of the season Thursday against the Houston Astros and will try to make it eight straight starts allowing three earned runs or less. Warren’s last start was Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he allowed two runs and pitched a career-high eight innings. Warren is holding opposing hitters to a .240 average and that is the lowest among four starters that have made at least 10 starts for the Yankees. He is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four career appearances against the Astros.

RHP Diego Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday’s game. Moreno was promoted Monday and allowed two runs and five hits in his two appearances.

LHP Jose De Paula, who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday’s game, was designated for assignment Wednesday, taking him off the Yankees’ 40-man roster. In his lone major league appearance, he allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA in three starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing two games with a stiff neck that required a cortisone injection. Defensively, he was tested in the second inning when he recorded all putouts, including using his neck to look up to catch a foul out by LF Cody Asche. “Pretty good, getting better,” Teixeira said. “Good news.”

INF Brendan Ryan went back on the disabled list Wednesday with a right thoracic strain in his upper back. Ryan injured his back early in spring training lifting weights and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf. Ryan was activated from the disabled list two weeks ago and was 4-for-13 in six games.

2B Stephen Drew will be activated from the paternity list Thursday. He was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. Drew is hitting .190 and 11 of his 41 hits have been home runs. Drew has seven hits in his last 15 games.

LHP Andrew Miller made 25 throws from 60 feet before Wednesday’s game in the first step of his throwing program. Miller was placed on the disabled list with a strained left forearm two weeks ago.

RHP Ivan Nova returned to the Yankees after missing 14 months recovering from Tommy John surgery. After three rehab starts, Nova allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He became the first Yankees pitcher to throw at least 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a season debut since RJP Orlando Hernandez allowed one hit in eight innings April 6, 2002 against Tampa Bay.