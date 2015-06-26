RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings on Monday and Tuesday vs. Philadelphia.

RHP Adam Warren allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He has allowed three runs or less in each of his last nine starts, tied for the longest active streak in the majors with Rays RHP Chris Archer. Warren dropped to 3-4 with a 3.04 ERA during that stretch.

RHP Diego Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout and a walk in one inning on Wednesday.

CF Chris Young recorded a pair of singles off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel and finished 2-for-4 against his hometown team. Young, who attended Bellaire High School in Houston, is batting .396 (40-for-101) in 24 career games at Minute Maid Park.

SS Stephen Drew was reinstated from the paternity list after missing a pair of games. Drew finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout and committed a fielding error in the fourth inning that resulted in the second run for the Astros. Drew has committed five errors this season and is batting .187.

2B Gregorio Petit was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is in his third stint with the Yankees. Petit finished 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts against his former team. In nine games with the RailRaiders, Petit his .364 with six runs, two doubles and three RBIs.