RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs on five hits over six innings, marking the 11th time in 15 starts this season where he’s allowed three runs or less. He allowed his first stolen base of the season to Astros 2B Jose Altuve, his first since June 13, 2014 (Pirates OF Starling Marte).

LHP Chasen Shreve struck out the side in the seventh inning and extended his scoreless streak to 13 consecutive appearances. His 12-game scoreless streak entering play Friday night ranked tied for seventh among active streaks in the majors.

LHP Jose De Paula was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. De Paula made his big league debut last week, pitching 3 1/3 innings while allowing one run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts against Detroit. De Paula was designated for assignment two days ago to clear roster space for RHP Ivan Nova.

LF Chris Young finished 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, extending his hitting streak to a career-high-tying nine games. Young is batting .471 (16-for-34) during the streak and recorded his 10th multi-hit game on the season. In 25 career games at Minute Maid Park, Young is batting .410 (43-for-105) with nine home runs and 33 RBIs.