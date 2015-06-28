C Brian McCann finished 2-for-4 with a grand slam, the 11th of his career and his first since June 23, 2013. Four of his grand slams have come in the first inning, including Saturday. It was the fourth grand slam for the Yankees this season, tied with the Athletics, Padres and Giants for most in the majors.

LF Chris Young went 1-for-3 and belted a two-run home run in the second inning, his 10th homer on the season and second in as many games. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and is batting .459 (17-for-37) with three doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs over that span. In his career against his hometown Astros, Young is batting .336 (71-for-211) with 15 doubles, 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 55 games.

LHP Andrew Miller threw 45 pitches at 100 feet on Saturday as he continues to work his way back from a strained left forearm that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on June 11. Despite the stint on the DL, Miller entered Saturday tied for fifth in the American League with 17 saves.

CF Brett Gardner recorded a pair of doubles en route to a 3-for-5 performance. It marked his 12th multi-double game and second this season, and his 19 doubles pace the Yankees. Over his last nine games, Gardner is batting .500 (21-for-42) with five doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs.