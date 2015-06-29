OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 28. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury will be in Tampa Monday and the Yankees anticipate he will begin playing in rehab games this week. Ellsbury ran without complication before the final two games of the Astros series, the final steps before departing for assignment. Ellsbury was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 with a right knee sprain.

RHP Esmil Rogers was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rogers is 1-1 with a 6.27 ERA in 18 appearances with the Yankees this season. He made two prior appearances this month for the Yankees, allowing nine runs (six earned) on nine hits and one walk over two innings.

INF Gregorio Petit was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just three days after being recalled from the RailRiders. Petit played in only one game of the Astros series in what was his third stint with the Yankees this season. Petit is batting .184 with three doubles and five RBIs in 18 games this season.

RHP Michael Pineda tossed his first career complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts over a season-high-tying eight innings. He entered Sunday leading the American League in strikeout-to-walk ratio and did not walk a batter against the Astros. His ratio now stands at 7.92 strikeouts to walks.