LHP CC Sabathia gave up four runs on six hits and one walk in 7 1/3 innings, getting the loss Monday night against the Angels. He has just one win in his last eight starts.

OF Jacob Ellsbury (sprained right knee) began a minor league rehab assignment Monday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout for Class A Tampa. The Yankees are hoping Ellsbury can return to the big league team Friday. The Yankees are 19-18 since Ellsbury was hurt on May 19.

CF Brett Gardner was named the American League player of the week after hitting .500 (13-for-26) with nine runs, two homers, four doubles, six RBIs, a .581 on-base percentage, and an .885 slugging percentage

RHP Ivan Nova will start Tuesday against the Angels. It’ll be Nova’s second start of the season, having missed the first 71 games of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He got the win in his first start of the year, throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Phillies. Nova is 4-2 with a 5.45 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.