RHP Adam Warren was moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen, as the Yankees have scheduled days off Thursday and Monday. Warren has pitched relatively well as a starter, but manager Joe Girardi said Warren was best-suited among the club’s current starters to handle a role in the bullpen. Girardi also said he wants to keep a close eye on Warren’s innings pitched -- Warren’s 82 2/3 innings so far this year are his most ever in the big leagues. Warren pitched in relief on Tuesday against the Angels, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Wednesday against the Angels. Eovaldi has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts and is coming off a win over Houston in his last start. He is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

RF Carlos Beltran had to leave Tuesday’s game against the Angels because of a ribcage injury suffered when taking a swing.

3B Chase Headley went 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday against the Angels and now is hitting .091 (2 for 22) on the current road trip. It comes on the heels of a seven-game hitting streak during which he hit .355 (11 for 31).

CF Jacob Ellsbury did not play Tuesday, one day after beginning his minor league rehab assignment with Class A Tampa. Ellsbury, out since May 19 with a sprained right knee, had general soreness in his legs and is expected to resume his minor league assignment Wednesday.

RHP Ivan Nova gave up two runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings, getting his first loss of the season in his second start. Nova, who was out 14 months while recovering from Tommy John surgery, gave up back-to-back homers to 1B Albert Pujols and SS Erick Aybar in the sixth, but nothing else. ”He left a fastball up to Pujols and left a fastball middle-down to Aybar, and they hit ‘em both out,“ Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ”I thought he pitched a pretty good ballgame, he got out of some jams, but he made a couple mistakes in the sixth inning.