FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 4, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Taylor Dugas was called up from Double-A Trenton Wednesday. Dugas, who was hitting just .199 for Trenton, will provide outfield depth while OF Carlos Beltran recovers from a strained rib cage.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Angels Wednesday, earning the victory to improve to 8-2. Eovaldi struck out three and walked three.

OF Carlos Beltran was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, nursing a strained rib cage. Beltran felt a “pinch” in his rib cage on a swing in Tuesday’s game. He’ll undergo tests when the team returns home to New York on Thursday.

CF Jacob Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went 1-for-3 playing five innings for Class A Tampa in his minor league rehab assignment. He could return to the active roster as soon as Friday.

LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday. The Yankees are hoping Miller, out since June 11, can return sometime around the All-Star break.

RHP Esmil Rogers was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for OF Taylor Dugas. Rogers was 1-1 with a 6.27 ERA in 18 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.