OF Taylor Dugas was called up from Double-A Trenton Wednesday. Dugas, who was hitting just .199 for Trenton, will provide outfield depth while OF Carlos Beltran recovers from a strained rib cage.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Angels Wednesday, earning the victory to improve to 8-2. Eovaldi struck out three and walked three.

OF Carlos Beltran was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, nursing a strained rib cage. Beltran felt a “pinch” in his rib cage on a swing in Tuesday’s game. He’ll undergo tests when the team returns home to New York on Thursday.

CF Jacob Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went 1-for-3 playing five innings for Class A Tampa in his minor league rehab assignment. He could return to the active roster as soon as Friday.

LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday. The Yankees are hoping Miller, out since June 11, can return sometime around the All-Star break.

RHP Esmil Rogers was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for OF Taylor Dugas. Rogers was 1-1 with a 6.27 ERA in 18 games.