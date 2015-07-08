FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2015 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee) and LHP Andrew Miller (forearm) will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday, Yankees manager Joe Girardi. Ellsbury has been sidelined since May 20, and Miller has been out since June 10.

LHP Andrew Miller (forearm) pitched a scoreless inning Monday in a rehab outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing two hits and striking out one. Since the Yankees said he does not need to be built up like a starting pitcher, Miller could be activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

LHP Andrew Miller (forearm) and OF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee) will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday, Yankees manager Joe Girardi. Ellsbury has been sidelined since May 20, and Miller has been out since June 10.

